841 new cases in Maharashtra on Tuesday; 635 in Mumbai

A day after Maharashtra recorded a single-day jump of 1,567 new corona cases, 841 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. For the second time this week, the state has recorded the highest single-day spike in numbers, taking the total count to 15,525 and 617 deaths until now. So far 2,819 have recovered and been discharged.

Mumbai recorded 635 new cases, for a total of 9,945 cases so far, and the death toll rose to 387, with 26 deaths on Tuesday.

As per the Central government’s directive, the state has started referring to figures from the ICMR portal, hence the discrepancies have been adjusted. “There has been an increase in the cumulative figures. Because the laboratory report scrutiny and the availability of figures accordingly is an ongoing process, state cumulative numbers are subject to change. In the last 24 hours, 841 new cases were reported in the state and 143 more patients have been added because of the data cleaning process,” said an official.

There were 34 Covid-related deaths in the state on Tuesday. Of these, 26 were in Mumbai, six in Pune and one each in Aurangabad and Kolhapur. “Information regarding co-morbidities in two of the deceased is not available yet. Twenty-eight of 34 patients (82%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease,” added officials.

Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, family welfare commissioner and director, National Health Mission, Maharashtra, said, "It's a highly contagious ailment, and we have been on our toes, but late contact tracing has resulted in several more cases being reported. We have learnt that people are hiding their contact tracing paths. All these things make the situation even more difficult. People should come forward and get themselves tested if major symptoms are noted,” he said.

“There are various groups of people coming from the untraced population, but the good thing is that many of them are coming voluntarily for testing and our health officers realise they are contacts of existing positive patients”. Data analysis of positive patients by the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD), shows that 76 per cent of the state’s patients are asymptomatic.