80-year-old man schools Bachchu Kadu: 'You are Gaddar, making mockery of democracy'; video viral

Achalpur MLA Bachchu Kadu is known in his constituency and across Maharashtra as a leader who fights for the rights of people, especially the weaker sections and disabled people. That, perhaps, is the reason why Bachchu Kadu is immensely popular. Kadu, who was Minister of State during the Uddhav Thackeray's MVA government, went along with Eknath Shinde to support him when he led a rebellion in Shiv Sena. Since then, the MLA has sided with the Shinde-BJP government.

That, however, does not seem to have gone down well with some of this constituents

𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗞𝗮𝗱𝘂, 𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗹

An 80-year-old man stopped Bachchu Kadu's convoy when he was coming out of a court and straightaway told him that he had betrayed the people by supporting Shinde and Fadnavis. He directly told Kadu that he is a Gaddar (traitor). The video of this incident has now gone viral.

Arjun Bhagwan Ghogare is the name of the 80-year-old man. Ghogare went in front of Bachchu Kadu's car and blocked the way for his car inside the court premises. He told Bachchu Kadu that the legislator has sided with gangsters.

As the old man was schooling Kadu, his supporters and workers tried to sideline him many times, but he kept asserting his point of view and Kadu politely listened to him before walking away.

𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘆: 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗞𝗮𝗱𝘂

"What are you doing? We gave you power to behave well. You are not acting according to the policy and hope based on which we elected Bachchu Kadu. Bachchu Kadu went with Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. You have started making a mockery of democracy. Bachchu Kadu is not behaving the way people expected him to and voted for," the 80-year-old man told the Achalpur MLA.