80 per cent work on Bandra-Kalanagar flyover complete, says MMRDA

The much-awaited Bandra Kalanagar flyover civil work has been accomplished by 80 per cent till the end of November, 2020. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) carrying out the work aims to open up the said flyover by March 2021. Once the flyover becomes operational, the existing bottleneck at Kalanagar junction will be seamless ensuring freeflow of traffic movement to Western Express Highway (WEH) and Bandra Worli Sea Link.

According to the MMRDA, of the flyover civil work by November 2020, a total of 288 pier work has been completed while last year in November about 208 pier work was done. Similarly, by November 2020, a total of 108 girders have been launched while in 2019, only 55 girders were launched. Despite the Covid-19 situation and other challenges, the work of flyover has been going on progressively, MMRDA informed.



The Rs 103.73-crore project undertaken to decongest the junction has three flyovers. The first flyover will have two lanes and will allow commuters traveling from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) junction towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to skip both the BKC and Kalanagar Junction. A second two-lane flyover will be constructed for traffic from the sea link towards BKC. The third two-lane flyover will direct traffic from Dharavi junction towards the sea link respectively.



A senior MMRDA official stated, "BKC being the commercial centre in Mumbai having various corporate offices, this flyover will provide crucial connectivity to Mumbai region and ensure major infrastructure growth to the city as a lot of time will be saved."