80% of FASTag enabled vehicles pass by Mumbai-Pune Expressway: MSRDC

One lakh vehicles pass by Mumbai-Pune expressway toll plaza everyday, of which 80 per cent vehicles passing by are FASTag enabled said Kamlakar Phand Chief General Manager (tolls), MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation). He added, "The FASTag response has been promising. We expect in coming months the traffic plying the expressway will be 100 per cent FASTag users".



The Mumbai-Pune expressway toll lanes have been converted into complete FASTag from January 26 this year, except a few lanes reserved for hybrid payment modes. There are four toll plazas on this said expressway namely Khalapur, Kusgaon, Shedung and Telgoan. As per the monthly traffic report, Khalapur records the highest number of vehicles comprising 40,000, following Talegaon and Shedung.

In FASTag technology through radio-frequency identification the toll payment is made. The bank account linked to the FASTag account. This facilitates smooth crossover at toll plazas without halting.

The FPJ had reported that the MSRDC on a pilot project basis has installed sensors at Rajiv Gandhi Sealink (Bandra Worli) toll plaza and under this advance technology three vehicles can be scanned from a distance. This will eliminate the lifting of boom barriers after every vehicles saving time at toll plaza. Soon such advance sensors will be seen at all toll plaza if successful.

In Maharashtra, 40 toll plazas are controlled by the MSRDC and remaining are with Public Works Department (PWD).

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:38 PM IST