8-year-old boy rescued from lift in Thane

Kalyan: An eight-year-old boy, whose leg was stuck between the lift and the floor of a Thane high-rise on Monday evening, was successfully rescued by the fire brigade. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment of his injuries and is reportedly out of danger.

The boy, identified as Ved Milind Yevle, 8, a class 3 student, lives with his parents at the Flower Valley Complex in Thane. On Monday, Ved was returning home after playing with his friends.

He was wearing skating shoes. Reportedly, one of his legs got stuck between the doors when the lift reached the second floor. Hearing his cries for help, residents rushed to the spot and switched off power to the lift.

According to an official of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC), a call was received around 8.30pm about a boy with skating shoes who was stuck between the lift and the second floor of a building.

"We rushed to spot with a fire tender and a vehicle and rescued him within an hour. The boy suffered injuries to his left leg and was taken to a hospital in Thane," said RDMC chief Santosh Kadam.