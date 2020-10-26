Coronavirus in Dharavi: 8 more test COVID-19 positive; active cases at 142

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi increased to 3,497 with the addition of eight new cases on Monday, according to a senior BMC official.

This was the third consecutive day of single digit rise in COVID-19 cases in Dharavi. On October 24 and 25, the slum-dominated area had recorded 6 new infections each.

The official said 3,047 COVID-19 patients in Dharavi have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The civic body has stopped sharing death figures from the area, where the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 142, he said.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population over 6.5 lakh.