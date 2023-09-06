 8 CR Employees From Mumbai Awarded For Safety Contributions  
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai8 CR Employees From Mumbai Awarded For Safety Contributions  

8 CR Employees From Mumbai Awarded For Safety Contributions  

The recipients of the award were bestowed with a medal, a commendation certificate, an acknowledgement of their exemplary safety work along with a cash prize

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
8 CR Employees From Mumbai Awarded For Safety Contributions   | FPJ

Mumbai: The Central Railway honoured twenty employees, including eight from the Mumbai Division, with the ‘General Manager's Safety Award’ on September 5 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The recipients of the award were bestowed with a medal, a commendation certificate, an acknowledgement of their exemplary safety work, and a cash prize of Rs2,000 for their vigilance and contributions to averting potential disasters during train operations from June to August 2023.

Among the awardees, a track maintainer in Titwala, Suresh Siddharth Sonavane, who prevented a potential mishap on the Titwala-Ambivali section of a passing goods train, Naresh Gangaram Kokre for identifying a "formation settlement" issue, SV Owhal for noticing an unusual sound in the locomotive he was piloting, and Sharad Alimkar for promptly alerting after noticing smoke in a train coach during signal exchange.

Other recipients include track maintainer Shyaad Babu and Mininath Vishnu Pimple, fitters Surendra Singh and Parmeshwar Kumar Mishra, and Milind Bhalerao, stationed in Bhusawal Division. 

Read Also
Central Railway Set To Boost Train Speed On Igatpuri-Bhusawal-Badnera Route For 67 Trains
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh CM's Advisor Summonsed By ED; Family Members Also Called For Questioning

Chhattisgarh CM's Advisor Summonsed By ED; Family Members Also Called For Questioning

Mumbai News: Hot Weather Unleashes Storm Of Ailments In City

Mumbai News: Hot Weather Unleashes Storm Of Ailments In City

Mumbai News: 276 Passengers Caught Travelling In Disabled Coaches Of Local Trains

Mumbai News: 276 Passengers Caught Travelling In Disabled Coaches Of Local Trains

BMC Hosts Workshop to Enhance Engineer Skills for Safer, Inclusive Streets In Mumbai

BMC Hosts Workshop to Enhance Engineer Skills for Safer, Inclusive Streets In Mumbai

Mumbai News: 28 Structures Razed To Make Way For Andheri's Gokhale Bridge Girder Assembly

Mumbai News: 28 Structures Razed To Make Way For Andheri's Gokhale Bridge Girder Assembly