8 CR Employees From Mumbai Awarded For Safety Contributions | FPJ

Mumbai: The Central Railway honoured twenty employees, including eight from the Mumbai Division, with the ‘General Manager's Safety Award’ on September 5 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The recipients of the award were bestowed with a medal, a commendation certificate, an acknowledgement of their exemplary safety work, and a cash prize of Rs2,000 for their vigilance and contributions to averting potential disasters during train operations from June to August 2023.

Among the awardees, a track maintainer in Titwala, Suresh Siddharth Sonavane, who prevented a potential mishap on the Titwala-Ambivali section of a passing goods train, Naresh Gangaram Kokre for identifying a "formation settlement" issue, SV Owhal for noticing an unusual sound in the locomotive he was piloting, and Sharad Alimkar for promptly alerting after noticing smoke in a train coach during signal exchange.

Other recipients include track maintainer Shyaad Babu and Mininath Vishnu Pimple, fitters Surendra Singh and Parmeshwar Kumar Mishra, and Milind Bhalerao, stationed in Bhusawal Division.