Mumbai: In a constant crackdown on chainsnatchers, Navi Mumbai police have arrested eight people for chain snatching. The arrested accused are all history sheeters with a criminal record of similar cases of chain snatching and petty thefts registered against them.

The crackdown against chain snatchers was initiated after many incidents were reported across Navi Mumbai. Police said, chain snatching was more in residential areas such as Vashi, Kopar Khairane, Airoli, Nerul and Panvel.