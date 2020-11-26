799 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; 15 more die

As many as 799 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Thane district, taking the tally to 2,25,613, an official said on Thursday.

The death toll in the district has gone up to 5,634, with 15 more people succumbing to the disease, he said.

Kalyan town in the district has so far reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 53,175, followed by Thane city-50,446, Navi Mumbai-47,550 and Mira Bhayander-23,879.

Among the fatalities, Thane city has reported 1,220, Kalyan-1,050, Navi Mumbai-969 and Mira Bhayander-755.

Currently, there are 6,995 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,12,984 patients have recovered, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.40 per cent, the mortality rate stands at 2.50 per cent, while the active cases comprise 3.10 per cent of the total infections reported so far, he added.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said there have been so far 42,395 coronavirus cases in the district and 1,152 deaths due to the disease.