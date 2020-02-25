Mumbai Crime: 75-year-old elderly widow strangled to death at her residence in Andheri

Mumbai: A 75-year-old widow, living alone, was found strangled to death at her residence in Andheri West on Sunday evening. The DN Nagar police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person and are trawling through the limited available CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the killer.

The police said preliminary investigations indicate that the murder took place sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday evening, as the victim, Gulab Bai Narayan Shetty, was last seen on Saturday evening.

Shetty stayed alone in a flat above a Ganesh temple off Link Road in Andheri (West). Neighbours told the police that she would come out each evening for a short walk or a chat with other senior citizens living in the area.