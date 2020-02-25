Mumbai Crime: 75-year-old elderly widow strangled to death at her residence in Andheri

Mumbai: A 75-year-old widow, living alone, was found strangled to death at her residence in Andheri West on Sunday evening. The DN Nagar police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person and are trawling through the limited available CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the killer.
The police said preliminary investigations indicate that the murder took place sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday evening, as the victim, Gulab Bai Narayan Shetty, was last seen on Saturday evening.
Shetty stayed alone in a flat above a Ganesh temple off Link Road in Andheri (West). Neighbours told the police that she would come out each evening for a short walk or a chat with other senior citizens living in the area.
As she failed to turn up on Sunday evening, one of the neighbours knocked on her door to enquire whether she was okay. When the door went unanswered, some neighbours broke it open, only to find Shetty lying on the floor.
The DN Nagar police were immediately alerted and Shetty was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her body was sent for post mortem examination to the civic-run Cooper Hospital in Juhu, where the primary cause of death was said to be strangulation.
The police have activated their network of informers to get leads in the case.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)