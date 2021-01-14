75% women in Maharashtra get 30 minutes a day for their passion, reveals survey

A recent survey conducted by Gemini cooking oils across 10 cities in Maharashtra revealed that 6 in 10 women in Maharashtra would like to save time spent on cooking and engage more in their interests and passion. The #IgnitingAspirations survey also found that 61 per cent of women between the ages of 40 and 45 spend most of their time doing household chores, especially cooking and childcare, despite the fact that more than 60 per cent of those customers surveyed seek to be more than homemakers.

The survey also found that 84 per cent of women in Nashik felt that fewer hours spent on cooking could help them develop their personal interests, a trend echoed by only 31 per cent of women in Nagpur.

The findings say that 80 per cent of women do most of the cooking for their household themselves, as it is considered healthier and due to the absence of any support. Cooking (100 minutes a day) and childcare (133 minutes a day) are the most time-engaging, followed by cleaning and grocery shopping, as per women surveyed.

97 per cent women polled said that household workload rises during festivals due to increased cleaning and cooking requirements, leaving them with even less time for themselves. Women in Tier-II cities lead with the idea of gender equality at home, expecting men to help more with household activities.