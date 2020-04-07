7.3 million consumers pay Rs. 1227 crore power bills online

Mumbai: It is good news for the state run power companies. Responding to the appeal of paying monthly bills through cashless and online options by Maharashtra Distribution Company (Maha-Discom or Mahavitaran), 73 lakh consumers have paid their 1227 crore power bill online. Compared to the last month figures, the number of consumers paying online bills has increased by 8 lakh this month thanks to the lockdown.
The Pune circle has recorded 13.50 lakh online payees which is the highest followed by 11 lakh payees from the Bhandup circle in Mumbai. In the month of February, 65 lakh consumers paid their bill online and this number rose to 73 lakh in just one month due to the ongoing lockdown.
Following the lockdown, MahaDiscom or MahaVitaran had appealed all consumers to pay their monthly bill through online options including their own website www.mahadiscom.in.
“In the month of March, 73.29 Lakh consumers paid their bill online. This include 10.99 lakh consumers from Bhandup circle who paid bills worth Rs.233.60 crore, 10.25 lakh from Kalyan paid a bill worth Rs.164.49 crores,” state a press release from Mahavitaran.
After the announcement of lockdown, Mahavitaran stopped printing and distribution of monthly bills. The consumers who have registered their mobile number with Mahavitaran were intimated about their bill amount through SMS. The website and apps of Mahavitaran has the facility to pay the bill online. There are several other e payment options also available.
