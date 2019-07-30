72 hrs on, the man who fell LBS Marg in Vikhroli gutter untraceable

Mumbai: The fire officials called off on Monday the search operation to trace the man who fell in a gutter near bus depot on the LBS Marg in Vikhroli (West) around 9.45pm on Friday. Even after three days of the search, the agencies involved in the search operation could not find the victim.

According to the BrihanmumbaI Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Cell, the water flow in the drain was heavy due to incessant rains. A passerby had seen the man falling into the gutter. Then, he informed the fire brigade. In no time, the fire officials, police and BMC officials reached the spot and started a search operation, but failed to locate the man. The search operation was carried on till midnight and was stopped due to poor visibility.

Again, the rescuers began the search operation the next day, but failed to trace the man. Finally, the operation was called off on Monday afternoon.