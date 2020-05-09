714 Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19 so far

On Friday, 15 more Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Jawans tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune's Daund. "There are a total of 27 positive cases in SRPF Group 7 and 160 other Jawans have been kept under quarantine. They were all posted in Mumbai on COVID-19 duty," Commandant, State Reserve Police Force, Group 7 told news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday informed that as many as 557 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state since the lockdown was implemented in the country.

In a series of tweets, Deshmukh stated, "557 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 since the lockdown." "2,26,236 people have been quarantined and 653 found violating the quarantine. The state govt's running 4,729 relief camps where 4,28,734 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food and necessities. 1,286 offences have been registered for illegal transport," he tweeted.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,981 and the number of cases climbed to 59,662 in the country on Saturday, registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.