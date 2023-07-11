7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts Case: 17 Years On, Bombay High Court Yet To Commence Hearing In Death Penalty Confirmation Of Convicts

7/11 Bomb Blasts Case | PTI

Exactly 17 years after seven bombs ripped through Mumbai’s local trains killing over 180 people and injuring several on July 11 during the evening rush hour, the hearing in the death confirmations of four accused is yet to commence before the Bombay High Court.

7/11 Bombings

On July 11, 2006, seven blasts occurred in a span of 15 minutes in local trains on the Western Railways. The first bomb blast took place around 6:20 pm in a Churchgate-Borivali train, when it was between Khar and Santacruz stations. Another bomb exploded around the same time in a local train between Bandra and Khar. Five more explosions were reported from Jogeshwari, Mahim, Mira Road-Bhayandar, Matunga-Mahim and Borivali.

The probe was handed over to the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) which arrested 13 persons allegedly belonging to the Indian Mujahideen.

Special MCOCA court awarded death sentence to five convicts

In September 2015, the special MCOCA court had awarded death sentences to five convicts and life imprisonment to seven others. A death sentence awarded by the trial court has to be confirmed by the HC.

Soon, the state government approached the HC seeking confirmation of the death sentence of four convicts – Mohammad Faisal Shaikh, Ehtesham Siddiqui, Naveed Hussain Khan, Asif Khan, all of them bomb planters. They have also filed an appeal against their conviction and death sentence.

One of the bomb planters died due to COVID

Kamal Ahamed Ansari, one of the bomb planters who was awarded death sentence by the MCOCA court died due to COVID-19 in Nagpur Prison in 2022. So the case against him stands abated (dropped).

The other seven – Tanvir Ahmed Ansari, Mohammad Majid Shafi, Shaikh Alam Shaikh, Mohd Sajid Ansari, Muzzammil Shaikh, Soheil Mehmood Shaikh and Zamir Ahmad Shaikh – have also approached the HC challenging their life imprisonment.

Since 2015, confirmation pleas heard by nine different benches

Since 2015, the confirmation pleas and appeals have come up for hearing before nine different benches. However, they have not been heard.

It was last listed before a division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and PD Naik, which refused itself from hearing the case.

Prosecution & Defence Counsel will have to re-read 179 volumes of papers before court

Special public prosecutor Raja Thakare had informed the HC in January 2022 that 191 prosecution witnesses and 51 defence witnesses were examined before the special court. Besides, there are 179 volumes of papers. Both, the prosecution and the defence will have to re-read all the evidence before the HC for deciding the appeals in the case.

Defence counsel Yug Chaudhri too said that the evidence was voluminous and he alone would take three months to present his evidence before the court.

Due to voluminous evidence in the case, the prosecution and the defence counsels had also approached then Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta requesting to constitute a special bench to hear the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case of 2006. However, no special bench is formed as yet.