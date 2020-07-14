Mumbai Crime: 70-year-old woman strangulated to death in Chembur

A 70-year-old old woman was allegedly strangulated to in her home at Chembur on Monday.

The woman identified as Sajanabai Patil has strangulation marks around her neck while she was stabbed multiples times on her head with a sharp weapon, said an official.

According to the Tilak Nagar police, the incident came to light on 4 pm on Monday when her nephew Anand Patil took her to Rajawadi hospital claiming that the woman had fell in the bathroom, she was declare dead before admission.

When her hair was removed to check the bleeding from her head, doctor found at least 14 stabbing injuries on her head. The doctors also found strangulation mark made from rope around her neck.

When her house at SRA building at Old Reti Bander, Chembur was searched, police found her belongings were shattered and cupboard was found broken into, it is difficult to say what have gone missing from her house, said an official. Following the incident a procedure of registering an First Information Report was currently underway said an official.

According to the police, the woman was staying alone at the first floor of the building while her relatives are also staying in the same building who look after her.