Mumbai: 70% tunnelling on Metro line 3 done

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) has completed 70 per cent of tunnelling on the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro Line-III corridor. There have been 23 breakthroughs on the 38.25 kilometres (km), of the 55 km.

This has been completed within 24 months, despite innumerable challenges faced during the construction, according to the Metro Line—III authority.

The total length of the 55-km tunnelling has been calculated based on an upline and downline tunnels across the 33.5-km long underground corridor, excluding the station box length. MMRCL said that a team of nearly 16,000 people have been working to achieve these breakthroughs.

Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRCL said, “The linear demographics of the city present many challenges. There were also a few unforeseen challenges which were resolved swiftly. With this corridor, we wish to redefine the travel experience of Mumbaikars.”

The metro is expected to carry 17 lakh passengers and likely to reduce 6.5 lakh vehicle trips per day, which the MMRCL claims will reduce 2.61 lakh metric tonnes of pollutant gases every year.