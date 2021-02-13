7 Maharashtra cops transferred

Seven Maharashtra police officers from the rank of inspector to DCP were on Friday transferred by the state home department.

Among those transferred were Sangramsingh Nishandar, Sunil Bharadwaj, Samadhan Pawar and Shrinivas Ghadge.

Nishandar, who was transferred from Mumbai five months ago, has come back to the metropolis, while Bharadwaj will be replaced as SP, FDA by Pawar, who till now was DCP in the State Intelligence Department.

Ghadge was transferred as DCP (Crime) in Pune, Prerna Katte has been posted as ACP, Pune, Vivek Joshi as Deputy SP (ACB), Sujata Shejale as ACP, Mumbai and Shrihari Patil as Inspector, Pimpri Chinchwad, a state government order stated.