7 hardcore Naxalites surrender in Gadchiroli prior to polls

Nagpur: In what could be termed as a major setback to the Maoist movement in Vidarbha, seven hardcore Naxalites, including three women from Chaatgaon Dalam have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police, on Wednesday evening. They are said to have been involved in various crime before, in Dhanora and Etapalli talukas of Gadchiroli district. They were carrying a bounty on their heads, collectively worth Rs 33 lakhs, the police said. One of the surrendered is Rakesh alias Ganesh Sanku Aachla (34), the Dalam Commander.

Briefing the newsmen, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade said, Rakesh joined the Tipagad Dalam in June 2006 and was active as Dalam Commander of Chaatgaon Dalam, since January 2012. There are seven offences registered against him, mainly murders, 20 encounters and two cases of arson registered against him. The government had announced a reward of Rs 5.50 lakh on him.

Similarly, Devidas alias Maniram Sonu Aachla (25), had joined Chaatgaon Dalam in January 2011 and since 2014, was working as Deputy Commander of Chaatgaon Dalam. He had nine offences of murder and encounters registered against him. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.

The names of others who surrendered before the police were given as Reshma alias Jai Kowachi (19), who joined Chaatgaon Dalam in 2017 and working as member till date, Akhila alias Radhe Zuru (27), who joined Kasansur Dalam in 2012 and worked in Chaatgaon Dalam since January. Shiva Vijya Potavi (22), has worked in Chaatgaon Dalam since September 2018, Karuna alias Kumme Ramsinh Madavi (22), she worked for Tipagad Dalam, since November 2016 and Rahul alias Damaji Somji Palli (25), had joined the Kasansur Dalam as a member in 2013.

Police said, all these Maoists were involved in various serious crimes like, murders, encounters and the government had declared rewards to nab them.

