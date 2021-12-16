6th batch of genome sequencing: Delta subtypes and their derivatives continue to be dominant in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Delta subtypes and their derivatives continue to be dominant in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, the BMC’s sixth genome-sequencing report has revealed. According to the data, 62 per cent of samples have been found to be of subtypes of Delta derivatives, while 32 per cent are subtypes of Delta variant and only two per cent have been detected with the Omicron variant. However, none of the patients have succumbed to the deadly virus.

“As per statistics, in the sixth batch, 297 samples were given for genome sequencing, of which 288 are delta derivatives and its subtypes, while only seven samples have Omicron,” said a senior health official.

Overall results show that the outbreak in Mumbai is completely under control as a result of vaccination. However, in the light of warnings by experts on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, people must adhere to the pandemic protocols like wearing masks, following hand hygiene and maintaining a social distance.

As for the age group of the patients in the sixth batch from the city (297 samples), 103 (35 per cent) were between 21 and 40 years, followed by 80 (27 per cent) in the 41-60 age group and 68 in the 61-80 age group.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:04 AM IST