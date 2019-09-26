68 Mumbai University examinations postponed due to state elections

Mumbai: In order to allow students and teachers to exercise their right to vote, the Mumbai University (MU) has postponed 68 winter semester examinations. These examinations were scheduled to be conducted on October 21 and 22 but due to clash of dates with the state elections these examinations have been shifted. Around 22 examinations of the Science and Technology stream, 22 of Commerce and Management, 11 of Humanities and 13 examinations of the Interdisciplinary programme have been postponed. In total, dates of around 303 examination papers have been rescheduled.

Authorities of MU claim they want to allow students, teachers and staff involved in examination to cast their vote and also fulfil electoral duties. A senior officer of MU, said, "We have postponed these examinations so that students, teachers and staff can fulfil their electoral duties. Also, students can prepare and appear for examination later without any stress of interference or delay due to elections. In this way, they can complete both examination and electoral work subsequently."

Students claim they will have to spend additional time preparing for examinations pushed to a later date. Ashish Mane, a student said, "We will have to spend additional days in preparation for examinations which are rescheduled." While Bhavika Rathod, another student said, "It is good that our examinations are shifted because now we can cast our vote. Many of us prefer not to waste time and do not vote because of examinations." Teachers claim they need to juggle time between electoral duties and academic work. Hemant Chorge, a teacher said, "We are facing a tough time as we have go complete the syllabus of winter semester examinations. Also, we will have to complete electoral duties allotted to us simultaneously."