Mumbai Crime: 66-year-old duped of Rs 2 lakh while looking for ‘work from home’ job

A 66-year-old woman from Nagpada was duped to the tune of Rs 2 lakh while looking for a ‘work from home’ job. The fraudsters on the pretext of offering her a job made her to pay citing various formalities.

According to the police, the woman who was working with a private firm retired in December last year. She was looking for a work from home job and recently came across an advertorial in a newspaper. After consulting her husband, the woman called on the given number on June 6. The caller identified as Rupesh Agrawal took her details and said that he will get back to her later.

On June 17, the woman received another call from a different number, the caller identified himself as Arun Bhatia and asked whether she still wanted the job. He then asked her to pay registration fee of Rs 3100. When the woman asked about the nature the of job, Bhatia replied that she would need to send 3000 mails per month for which she would be paid Rs 25,000.

After paying the registration fee, Bhatia made her to pay different amounts for various reasons such as for employment registration and so on. A day later, Bhatia again called her and asked her to pay. This time woman denied but Bhatia said that, your process has already begun and claimed to have sent a laptop and mobile for her which is about to reach. Believing him, the woman again started to pay him as he said and ended up paying a total of Rs 1.97 lakh. Next day, another man identified as Rajdeo Yadav called her and asked her to pay another Rs 15,000 as a cancellation fee, by the time woman already realised that she had been duped and did not paid further. She then approached the Nagpada police station and registered her complaint.