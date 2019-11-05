63 Moons Tech moves HC to recover Dewan Housing dues

Mumbai: 63 Moons Technologies Ltd on Monday moved the Bombay High Court against Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd for recovery of dues worth Rs 2 billion against non-convertible debentures.

The company also sought directions from the court against Dewan Housing to ensure promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dhiraj Wadhawan do not leave the country until the case is being heard.

As per the counsel for 63 Moons, the company issued the plea because it wanted the court to issue an appropriate direction to the promoters of Dewan Housing, lookout circulars against whom may lapse at any time.

The matter is pending before the debt recovery tribunal in Pune and it will hear the matter on Tuesday,” said the counsel representing 63 Moons.

Justice SJ Kathwalla responded that the case will be adjourned till the tribunal passes further orders in the case.

The counsel for Dewan Housing has challenged the necessity of the application on the grounds that a debenture trustee has already moved an application in the debt recovery tribunal in Pune for recovery of dues belonging to debenture holders.