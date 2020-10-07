62-year-old breast cancer patient beats COVID-19

A 62-year-old breast cancer patient suffering from COVID-19 returned home from the hospital after 36 days, urging citizens not to be scared of the virus. Doctors said, despite having severe underlying health issues, the self confidence of the patient helped her to beat the virus and returned home in a good condition.

Patient Mahzan Lokhandwala has been suffering from the first stage of breast cancer. Before undergoing the scheduled surgery, she underwent a COVID-19 test. Unfortunately, on August 26, her report revealed that she was positive for COVID-19, but didn’t display any symptoms. Following this, she was quarantined at home. However, after two days, she developed breathlessness and was admitted to Bombay Hospital on August 28.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant general physician at Bombay Hospital, said that the patient had severe comorbidities, such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension and severe sleep apnoea.

These underlying conditions made it difficult for them to treat her. Moreover, when she was admitted to the hospital, her weight was 172 kgs and oxygen saturation levels had fallen below 70 per cent.

“Due to the severe comorbidities, the patient was more vulnerable to COVID-19. Considering her health condition, we didn’t keep her on a ventilator. Along with the underlying health issues, she was an acute obesity patient. Her neck was very short and we had to keep her on non-invasive ventilation,” he said. The group of doctors also included Dr Sanjay Wagle, intensivist, and Dr Sujit Rajan, chest physician.

Lokhandwala said, after the 16 days from the date of admission, her reports were negative. However, her health conditions were critical due to underlying health issues. “I was discharged on October 2, but still I am on one litre of oxygen support daily. It is a miracle that I survived. My movement is still restricted, so I am undergoing physiotherapy,” she said.

As per the suggestions of her doctors, she will undergo surgery for breast cancer after 2 to 3 months. “She needs to recover completely before she can undergo the surgery. Considering it is just the first stage of cancer, we can afford to wait for more days,” said Mazaan Lokhandwala, her son.