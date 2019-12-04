61-yr-old arrested for sexually assaulting 6-yr-old in Kurla

Mumbai: Vinoba Bhave (VB) Nagar Police arrested a 61-year-old man on Wednesday, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old from his neighbourhood. The accused, Abdul Hamid Ansari, reportedly lured the girl into his shop by offering her a chocolate and sexually assaulted her.

According to the statement given by the minor, Ansari had been molesting her since Monday. Every time he lured her with a chocolate and each time she went into his shop in Kurla, Ansari would ask her to come inside and sexually assault her.

The incident came to light on Tuesday evening, when she complained of stomachache. When her parents asked her about it, she told them what had happened. Her parents then rushed her to VB Nagar police station and registered an offence against Ansari. He was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of rape (376) along with the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Soon after the First Information Report (FIR) was registered, Ansari was arrested and produced before the court on Wednesday which remanded him in police custody till December 9. "A medical examination confirmed that the minor was sexually assaulted," said an officer.