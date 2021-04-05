6,077 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 17 more deaths

Thane has reported6,077 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,38,743, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 17 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,561, he said, adding the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.94 per cent.

So far, 2,92,451 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 86.33 per cent.

There are 39,731 active COVID-19 cases in Thane at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 52,241 and the death toll at 1,236, another official said.