60 per cent of trees transplanted in Aarey Colony, Sanjay Gandhi National Park by MMRCL have died: Report

In October, there were many protests held in city after the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) ordered to cut down trees in Aarey colony. Now reports have surfaced saying that more than 60 per cent of those trees which were transplanted from Aarey Colony and Sanjay Gandhi National Park have already died.

According to India Today, an Zoru Bhathena, who is representing petitioners in the Aarey tree felling case, has claimed that a substantial number of trees planted by the MMRCL where tree cover was affected during the work of Mumbai Metro 3 project are already dead.

A spokesperson of the MMRCL told India Today, that it transplanted 1,582 trees and 36 per cent of them i.e. 572 have survived. However, the MMRCL said that it also planted 23,846 new trees. "In one of the largest urban plantation and transplantation drives undertaken, as per the directive of the Tree Authority, MMRC has planted 23,846 new trees and transplanted 1,582 trees," the spokesperson said.

Speaking to India Today TV activist Zoru Bhatena said that he was shocked to see the shoddy work done by the authorities.