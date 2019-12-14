6-year-old raped in Malvani school bathroom; probe on

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the premises of a school at Malvani, in Malad (W) on Thursday. The incident came to light when the child complained to her mother about her discomfort on returning home from school.

Malvani Police have booked an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the school premises and have conducted medical tests on the victim.

The six-year-old, a student of the Veer Bhagat Singh International School, Malad (W), went to school on Thursday afternoon, between 12.30pm and 6pm.

When she returned home, she complained of pain near her private parts. Her mother saw that there was a swelling in the area and she immediately alerted her husband, who approached Malvani Police the same night.

Police registered a case of rape (section 376) under IPC and booked the unidentified accued under the POCSO Act.

On Friday, police made enquiries with the school authorities but they claimed to have no idea of the incident but agreed to co-operate with police.

Police acquired the digital video recording (DVR) of the CCTV camera footage of the school and found that in one of the cameras, installed near the corridor, covering the bathroom, the girl had gone to the girls’ bathroom with two other female classmates.

Police scanned the entire footage of the school hours on Thursday, but found no man lurking around the girls’ bathroom. Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector of Malvani Police said, “We have sent the girl for medical tests, which will ascertain the cause of the injury.

During the statement, the girl claims ‘someone’ inserted a crayon in her private parts inside the bathroom. However, since the girl was traumatised by the experience, she could not elaborate any further.”

While narrating what had happened, the girl kept changing her versions of the story and hid behind her parents when asked about the identity of the accused.

At one time, she said she did not know the accused while in another statement she claimed it was a man. She also said she did not see the accused, which made the matter confusing, claim police.

Kalapad further said, since a foreign object had allegedly been inserted in the private parts of the victim, it is considered a rape, according to the new amendments made in the IPC. However, police are ascertaining details of the foreign object used for the crime.

No arrests had been made until Friday night and police are awaiting the medical tests reports, which will shed light on the incident.

Meanwhile, after the parents of other students learnt about the incident, they gathered near the school and staged a protest, questioning the safety of their children inside the school premises.

Malvani Police dispersed the protesters from the school gates, assuring them of a fair probe and the safety of their children.