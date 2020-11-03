6 test COVID-19 positive in Dharavi; active cases below 100

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi increased to 3,568 with six new cases being reported on Tuesday, a senior BMC official said.

As many as 3,162 COVID-19 patients in the densely populated locality have already recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

He said the slum-dominated area has only 97 active COVID-19 cases at present.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped sharing COVID-19 death figures from Dharavi, which is spread across 2.5 square km and has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.