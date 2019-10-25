6 Mumbai South Central seats: Wasn’t ‘cakewalk’ for saffron allies

Mumbai: The results of the Assembly poll on Thursday is in a way similar to the outcome of the 2019 LS poll, for the Mumbai South Central constituency, one of the biggest constituencies in the city with a total six assembly segments.

The parliamentary constituency is presently held by Shiv Sena and the results of assembly poll too are similar. Though, it was not a cakewalk for the saffron alliance.

Of the six seats, the BJP-Sena combine managed to capture four seats but has failed to outnumber the Congress-NCP tieup in 2 seats. The saffron partners had won four seats in Mumbai South Central in 2014.

This time around, the saffron tieup bagged Mahim, Sion-Koliwada, Chembur and Wadala. However, it failed to retain Anushakti Nagar and also could not make inroads into Dharavi, the Congress bastion.

The most interesting battles have been at Dharavi, Anushakti Nagar and Wadala.

Dharavi has been the Congress stronghold since decades and thus it was a cakewalk for sitting MLA Varsha Gaikwad to get a straight 4th term. “I dedicate my victory to people here, who take me as a member of their own families.

They believe only I can be their voice against the saffron regime,” said Varsha, who won over 46 per cent votes. “My only priority is the redevelopment of Dharavi. It is stuck only because the present government is confused between Adani and a Dubai-based firm.

In fact, the government, and the CM, has been neglecting the issue and has always refused to meet me for discussions,” said Varsha, a member of Rahul Gandhi’s core team.

Moving towards the neighbouring Wadala, the BJP managed to make inroads and won the seat, which had been usually under the Congress control.

This time the saffron party managed to win Wadala but with a former Congress MLA. The BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar got 52 per cent votes and the worst part is Congress candidate Shivkumar Lad could not reach the halfway mark of Kolambkar’s vote share.

“BJP could not have won it had Kolambkar not crossed over from Congress. Thus, the saffron party must understand it is not its own victory but Kolambkar’s,” said a BJP insider.

Speaking of Anushakti Nagar, the constituency has been wrested back by NCP candidate Nawab Malik, who was defeated in 2014 by Shiv Sena’s Tukaram Kate.

The constituency with a diverse population refused another term to Kate, who received 37 per cent votes, way less than Malik’s 46 per cent. Malik had won the seat in 2009, when it was carved out, and before that he has been an MLA in Kurla constituency.

As far as Mahim is concerned, Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar got a second term from the seat with getting a majority of 49.45 per cent of the total votes.

He defeated Congress’s Pravin Naik, who got only 12 per cent. However, the real competition for the Sena on its hometurf was MNS, which had fielded its top leader Sandeep Deshpande.

The MNS, which has been sort of sidelined from mainstream politics, seems to have performed well in Mahim as over 34 per cent favoured it.

Similar scenario has been reported in Chembur as Sena sitting MLA Prakash Phaterpekar again defeated ex-minister Chandrakant Handore of Congress. The vote share concluded Phaterpekar to be victorious with a clear 40 per cent votes and Handore getting 25 per cent votes.

The neighbouring Sion-Koliwada constituency gave a second term to BJP strongman Captain R Tamil Selvan with over 42 per cent votes. Congress had fielded youth leader Ganesh Yadav, who gave a tough fight to the BJP sitting MLA and got 31 per cent votes.