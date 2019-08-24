59-yr-old held for kissing minor girl in Mumbai

Mumbai: VP Road police has arrested a 59-year-old man for forcibly kissing a 11-year-old girl. The victim, a resident of London and had come to Mumbai on a vacation at her uncle’s house in Charni Road. The accused has been identified as Khalis Ahmed Khan Siraj Ahmed Khan.

The incident took place at a residential building at PB Road, Charni Road on Monday. According to the police, Khan, a resident of a neighbouring building, had come to visit his brother. While returning he saw a girl sitting on the staircase in their building and kissed her. When the girl screamed for help, Khan fled from the spot. The girl then rushed to her uncle’s flat and narrated the entire incident.

Shocked after learning about the incident, he took her to the VP Road police station to record her statement. After which, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for molestation (354) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

Police arrested the accused a few hours after the case was registered. He was later produced before the court and was sent in judicial custody.