58,993 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; active cases jump to 5,34,603

With 58,993 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Friday (April 9) recorded its second-highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's highest single-day spike is 59,907, which was reported on Wednesday (April 7).

Besides, 301 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 57,329. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.74%.

45,391 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 26,95,148. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.96%.

Currently, 26,95,065 people are in home quarantine and 24,157 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 5,34,603.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 18,408 new cases on Friday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 8375 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 11862 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 774 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2851, Latur circle 4472, Akola circle 1961, and Nagpur circle recorded 10335 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that a "complete lockdown" of two to three weeks is required in the state to improve the health infrastructure in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, and added that such a step could be taken if the government is unable to cope with the situation.

He, however, expressed hope that with the curbs in place at present, the government would be able to tame the surge.

Tope also admitted that the "chalta hai" (laidback) attitude had creeped in after the government flattened the infection curve.

"We would need a complete lockdown for 15 days to three weeks even though I am not in favour of that immediately. If hospitals are overwhelmed, if there is a shortage of medicines and if the government is unable to cope with the growing number of patients then such a step can be taken," Tope told NDTV.