583 new coronavirus cases in Maha on Thursday; 417 in Mumbai

With 583 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, the total number of cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10,000-mark on Thursday. In Mumbai, the total number of cases nearly touched the 7,000-mark, with 417 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. For the second time in four days, 27 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state, taking the number of positive cases in Maharashtra to 10,498, with 459 deaths until now.

Of the 27 deaths reported on Thursday, 20 were from Mumbai, three in Pune, two in Thane and one each in Nagpur and Raigad.

“Among the 27 dead on Thursday were 19 men and 8 women. Fourteen of them were aged over 60 years, 13 were from the 40 to 59 years' age group. Twenty-two of 27 patients (81%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc” informed a health official.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai recorded 417 new cases and 20 deaths on Thursday. The total number of cases in the city is 6,874, with 290 deaths. So far, 1,472 patients have recovered and been discharged.

Civic officials said, of the total discharged, 108 were patients from outside Mumbai, admitted to Mumbai hospitals for treatment. “Of the 417 new cases, 110 had tested positive between April 27 and April 28 in private laboratories, numbers for which were updated on Thursday,” said an official.

The rising number of cases will strain the healthcare infrastructure in the state, which includes equipment like ventilators, beds with oxygen, and ICU beds, according to the Centre, which has also projected that Mumbai could fall short of isolation beds with oxygen supply, while Pune and Mumbai could fall short of ventilators by May 11. “Mumbai, which has the highest number of Covid-19 patients, could fall short of isolation beds with oxygen supply by May 11," it was projected. With the spike in cases, by May 11, Mumbai is expected to have a shortfall of 421 ventilators and Pune, 40. Besides, Mumbai will also fall short of 20,462 isolation beds with oxygen, said an official.

Of the 1,45,798 laboratory samples, 1,34,244 were negative and 10,498 positive until Monday. So far, 1,774 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 1,68,266 people are in home quarantine and 10,695 people are in institutional quarantine.