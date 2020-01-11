58-year-old Mira Road resident latest victim of cyber-crime

Bhayandar: A 58-year-old Mira Road resident became the latest victim of cyber-crime when he lost Rs1,14,000 to a debit card fraud. As per his FIR registered at the Kashimira police, the retired employee, Avdhesh Singh had gone to withdraw money at a local ATM kiosk but was shocked to see Rs1,14000 had disappeared from his saving account with a reputed nationalised bank.

After updating his passbook and enquiring with bank officials, Singh learnt the money had been had been withdrawn withing a span of six days via multiple transaction from ATM’s located in Haryana.

This at a time when the debit card was very much intact with him. The police are looking at the possibility of card cloning done using a skimmer at the ATM’s, as the complainant neither received any fraud phone calls, nor did he shared one time passwords (OTP) at any point of time.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged an FIR on Wednesday under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology (amended) Act-2008 have also been applied for identity theft and impersonation against unknown persons.

There are a number of modus operandi used in card frauds, including one where a reading strip is placed in the ATM card slot, which when used reads all the details of the user. The stolen data is then transferred into a new card which is used to execute the fraudulent withdrawals.