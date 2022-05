With 56 new infections and zero deaths being reported today, taking the total case count to 10,59,970, with 19,563 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 95 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:17 PM IST