'540 RWITC Members Can’t Decide Fate Of Race-Course’ Says Ex-corporator Makarand Narwekar

Mahalaxmi Racecourse | File

The growing campaign against the state government and BMC’s proposal for a ‘theme park’ at Mahalaxmi Racecourse received a big boost on Wednesday with ex-corporator Makarand Narwekar of the BJP opposing the move. He said that 500-odd members of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) cannot decide the fate of the racecourse, which belongs to all Mumbaikars. His opposition is significant as he is the brother of Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar.

Makarand Narwekar wrote a letter to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday. He said, “Out of the 1,718 members of the RWITC, only 540 voted in favour of the plan. This doesn’t mean that citizens of the city are in its favour. Citizens are equal stakeholders in governance.” In his letter, Narwekar stated that this is a rare open space which is well-maintained and utilised by the public.

“School children are taught polo and horse riding here, which happens in no other city in Maharashtra. The BMC should responsibly come out and clear the concerns of the public at large. There is still a question about whether this development plan is necessary. The BMC should act as an auditor of open space and not as an owner. There can’t be a better use of this space other than what’s happening right now,” he said.

'Citizens should be taken into confidence regarding any plan'

He further stressed that citizens should be taken into confidence regarding this plan. “If we look at open spaces maintained by the BMC, we will find they are not properly secured; there is encroachment on many of them; and they are not maintained up to the mark. Any other club interested in maintaining the space should come forward if RWITC is not interested in keeping this land,” he added. “As we understand that the BMC is doing this project in the interest of people, we demand on an urgent basis that it must put the racecourse development in the public domain,”

Narwekar elaborated. The president of the city Congress and MLA, Varsha Gaikwad, too, questioned the rights of RWITC. “The lease of RWITC expired over 10 years ago. So who has given it the right to decide the fate of the racecourse?,” she asked and opposed the state and BMC plan to construct a theme park. “Racecourse land is owned by citizens of Mumbai and citizens’ views should be considered in this process,” she said, appealing to citizens to come together on the issue.