53-yr-old booked for sexual harassment of subordinate denied pre-arrest bail

A Dindoshi sessions court on Monday denied anticipatory bail to a 53-year-old man booked for harassing a 22-year-old woman who worked under her supervision.

The man Rajesh Patel was booked for offences of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and under sections of the Information Technology Act.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, in the harassment which took place over three months, Patel had behaved inappropriately with her for three consecutive days in March and sent her an objectionable message after a few days. Later, he started sending her porn videos. At this point, she had warned him that she would complain to the management about his behaviour. Despite the warning, Patel continued the harassment and in May sent her a lewd photo of his private parts, after which she started avoiding him. But that only made things worse for her as he started insulting her in meetings and threatened to terminate her from the job. It is then that she approached the police.

Additional Sessions Judge DD Khoche said in his order that the informant is the age of Patel’s daughter and her message where she warned to complain to the management was a clear indication of her displeasure with his behaviour. In the circumstances, he should have controlled his behaviour. Judge Khoche said that had it been a case between two young persons, the court would have considered the plea for anticipatory bail, but in the specific case, Patel has tried to use his superior position to dominate the victim girl and take advantage while neglecting her expression of displeasure and further troubling her for it.

The court observed regarding the man’s behaviour, that it was rude and an attitude to neglect the moral and legal duties and prohibitions and achieve his dirty goals.

While denying his plea, it said that such a case is proper to be investigated by appropriate machinery and Patel’s custodial interrogation may be required and that the statement of the victim before the magistrate is yet to be recorded and if granted anticipatory bail, Patel may use it to threaten her.