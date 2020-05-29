Coronavirus in Mumbai: 52-yr-old head constable dies hours after being diagnosed COVID-19 positive

A 52-year-old head constable attached to Malvani police station succumbed to novel coronavirus on Thursday. With his death, the toll in the Mumbai police force has risen to 14. The policeman, Jagdish Pote, who was on leave since May 20, tested positive early on Thursday, as did his wife.

According to police, Pote, a resident of Kandivli (W), had gone on leave from May 20 after he fell sick and was admitted in Shivam Hospital. His health, however, deteriorated and he developed Covid symptoms, following which he and his family underwent testing at the Sir JJ Hospital.

After Pote tested positive, he was shifted to Malad Hospital, but however, around 3pm, he succumbed. His wife, who is still in shock, is also under treatment at the same hospital.

Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector of Malvani police station said Pote had no pre-existing ailments and it is suspected that he could have contracted the virus while on patrol duty in the containment zones.

On Wednesday, a 55-year-old constable posted at Dadar police station died of COVID-19 after testing positive last week.