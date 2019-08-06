500 slums deluged, as river overflows in Titwala

Mumbai: Following the incessant rainfall over the weekend, more than 500 slums are still submerged under water at the Siddhi Vinayak Nagar, near the Titwala railway station (West).

It is a low-lying land, besides the flowing Kalu river and due to the high tide in the river, the water did not discharge. A local resident stated it is for the second time the area has been flooded over the last 10 days.

Though the local authorities didn’t respond to the locals. Nearby residents offered aids to the distressed by providing them with food and clothes as well. “We are trying to do as much as we can for the betterment of the people,” said local reisdent Arvind Yadav