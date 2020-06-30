500 frontline workers of BEST recover

Mumbai: Total of 500 frontline workers of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking have recovered so far from COVID-19 till June 29 (Monday).

On Monday as many as 20 BEST employees were discharged from taking the total number of recovered patients to 500. Most of these patients were infected during their line of duty.

BEST has 160 active cases presently and 660 cases in total, of the 160 patients, 87 are in serious condition while the rest are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Meanwhile, the recovery rate amongst the infected employees continues to stand at 75 per cent for more than a week now.

"The recovery rate has touched 75 per cent last week and it has continued till now because the number of discharges is more than the number of employees being tested everyday," said Dr. Anil Kumar Singhal, chief medical officer, BEST.

"The medical team has done aggressive testing of employees and have been examined more than 500 people daily, this has helped us in contact tracing which led us to contain the spread" stated Dr. Singhal.

The BEST medical team have remained proactive during the pandemic outbreak and had done ground-level testing of its employees, considering each of them was essential service providers who were ferrying paramedics and civic officials regularly.

The doctor also stated that as many as 1,200 staffers who were home quarantined after contact tracing have been released and have already resumed duty.

Meanwhile, BEST management has given jobs to eight new recruits, who are the heirs of the employees, who have earlier succumbed to COVID-19.