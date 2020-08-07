50-year-old woman's body found floating in Thane's Masunda lake

An unidentified dead body of a woman was found floating in Thane's Masunda lake (also known as Talao Pali) on Friday evening.
The deceased is said to be around 50 years of age. The body was soon rescued by the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane.
"Following the alert call, at around 5:30 pm the RDMC officials reached the spot, and rescued the body." RDMC official said.
The official added, "The body of woman, who is suspected to be between 50 to 55 years old was found floating near Visarjan ghat of Masunda lake, opposite to Sai Krupa hotel, in Thane."
"The body was immediately handed over to the Naupada police station after the rescue operation was complete," added RDMC official.
The Naupada police informed that the identity of the deceased is not yet found. However, the police is investigating the matter.
Earlier, the lake overflowed leading to waterlogging in the area due to heavy rains on Thursday.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)