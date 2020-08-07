50-year-old woman's body found floating in Thane's Masunda lake

An unidentified dead body of a woman was found floating in Thane's Masunda lake (also known as Talao Pali) on Friday evening.

The deceased is said to be around 50 years of age. The body was soon rescued by the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane.

"Following the alert call, at around 5:30 pm the RDMC officials reached the spot, and rescued the body." RDMC official said.