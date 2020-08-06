50-year-old police inspector who worked on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case dies of COVID-19

As per the report, he resided in the Tardeo police quarters and was hospitalised on July 18 with a fever. He had been admitted to hospital two weeks ago after developing fever and was found to have contracted the viral infection. He was placed on ventilator support on Monday. Mohammed Azam Yusuf Patel is survived by his wife and two children and his mother. On Monday, his father died of COVID-19 in Pune.

With the death of the police inspector, death toll due to the pandemic among the Maharashtra police force rose to 108. The total count of coronavirus-infected cases in the force stands at 10,026, while no new death has been reported. Of the total number of police personnel infected with coronavirus, 8,060 have recovered and 1,859 cases are active, informed the Maharashtra Police.