50-year-old police inspector succumbs to Covid-19

A 50-year-old Police Inspector (PI), Azam Patel attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID) died of Covid19 in the wee hours on Wednesday, two days after his father Yusuf Patel's death. With the death of the PI, the state's police toll due to the virus has touched 108 on Wednesday.

According to the police, Azam did not have any comorbidity and he was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago after developing fever, his test results indicated that he was positive with coronavirus. Since the last two days he was on ventilator support after his oxygen levels had dipped.

Before transferring to CID seven months ago, Azam was posted at Worli police station. He also worked with the Mumbai crime branch for several years and was also posted with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Azam is survived by wife, son and daughter.