50 Mumbai-Gujarat Trains Cancelled Due To Heavy Rainfall; Check Details

Mumbai: The Western Railway cancelled 50 long-distance trains on Monday, including prestigious services like the August Kranti Rajdhani Express, Tejas Express, and Shatabdi Express due to water levels exceeding the danger mark on Bridge No. 502 between Bharuch and Ankleshwar in Vadodara Division .

According to sources, rail traffic was suspend on both UP and DOWN lines starting at 11 pm on September 17, 2023 between Bharuch and Ankleshwar.

"In an effort to alleviate the inconvenience faced by stranded passengers, the Railways made extensive arrangements. Passengers were provided with refreshments, including over 18,000 packaged drinking water bottles, approximately 17,100 breakfast packets, and around 7,500 servings of tea" said an official.

"Concern officials closely monitored the evolving situation, and as soon as the water receded to safe levels, railway traffic resumed. The UP line was back in operation at 11:30 am, while the DOWN line was restored at 12:28 noon on Monday" further added officials.

Cancellation of Trains on 18th September, 2023:

1. Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Gujarat Express

2. Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express

3. Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express

4. Train No. 12953 Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Tejas Express

5. Train No. 12009 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express

6. Train No. 12010 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express

7. Train No. 12931 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad AC Double Decker Express

8. Train No. 12932 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central AC Double Decker Express

9. Train No. 12933 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Karnavati Express

10. Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad –Mumbai Central Karnavati Express

11. Train No. 82901 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express

12. Train No. 82902 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

13. Train No. 12961 Mumbai Central – Indore Avantika Express

14. Train No. 12955 Mumbai Central – Jaipur Superfast Express

15. Train No. 12956 Jaipur – Mumbai Central Superfast Express

16. Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express

17. Train No. 20907 Dadar – Bhuj Sayajinagari Superfast Express

18. Train No. 12471 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Swaraj Express

19. Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express

20. Train No. 22971 Bandra Terminus – Patna Superfast Express

21. Train No. 22955 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Kutch Express

22. Train No. 22963 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Superfast Express

23. Train No. 19019 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Express

24. Train No. 19217 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Express

25. Train No. 22929 Dahanu Road - Vadodara Superfast Express

26. Train No. 22930 Vadodara – Dahanu Road Superfast Express

27. Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Gujarat Superfast Express

28. Train No. 09172 Bharuch -Surat MEMU Special

29. Train No. 12930 Vadodara – Valsad Intercity

30. Train No. 09156 Vadodara – Surat MEMU Special

31. Train No. 09155 Surat - Vadodara MEMU Special

32. Train No. 09318 Anand – Vadodara MEMU Special

33. Train No. 09387 Anand - Dakor MEMU

34. Train No. 09388 Dakor - Anand MEMU

35. Train No. 09300 Anand - Bharuch MEMU Special

36. Train No. 09158 Bharuch - Surat MEMU Special

37. Train No. 09350 Dahod - Anand MEMU Special

38. Train No. 20960 Vadnagar – Valsad Superfast Express

39. Train No. 19036 Ahmedabad – Vadodara Intercity

40. Train No. 19035 Vadodara – Ahmedabad Intercity

41. Train No. 20955 Surat – Mahuva Superfast Express

42. Train No. 19034 Ahmedabad – Valsad Gujarat Queen Express

43. Train No. 01905 Kanpur – Ahmedabad Special

44. Train No. 19425 Borivali – Nandurbar Express

45. Train No. 12267 Mumbai Central – Hapa Duronto Express

46. Train No. 20959 Valsad - Vadnagar Intercity Superfast Express

47. Train No. 12929 Valsad - Vadodara Intercity Superfast Express

48. Train No. 09161 Valsad - Vadodara Express

49. Train No. 09162 Vadodara – Valsad Express

50. Train No. 19033 Valsad - Ahmedabad Gujarat Queen Express

Cancellation of Trains on 19th September, 2023:

1. Train No. 09299 Bharuch – Anand MEMU Special

2. Train No. 09349 Anand – Godhra MEMU Special

3. Train No. 19426 Nandurbar – Borivali Express

Cancellation of Trains on 20th September, 2023:

1. Train No. 22972 Patna – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express

2. Train No. 19417 Borivali – Ahmedabad Express

Diversion of Trains:

1. Train No. 12939 Pune – Jaipur Express of 17.09.2023 diverted via Bhestan – Jalgaon – Bhusaval – Itarsi – Sant Hirdaramnagar – Nagda.

2. Train No. 22413 Madgaon – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express of 17.09.2023 diverted via Udhna – Jalgaon – Bhusaval – Itarsi – Khandwa – Gwalior – Mathura.

3. Train No. 04125 Subedarganj – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special of 18.09.2023 diverted via Nagda – Bhopal – Khandwa – Jalgaon – Chalthan – Bhestan – Vapi.

Short-Termination & Partial Cancellation:

1. Train No. 20919 MGR Chennai Central – Ekta Nagar Express of 19.09.2023 will be short-terminated at Vadodara. Hence, Train No. 20920 Ekta Nagar – MGR Chennai Express of 20.09.2023 will be partially cancelled between Ekta Nagar and Vadodara.

On account of rise in water level at Bridge No. 61 and 76 between Chandod and Ekta Nagar, following trains will remain cancelled/short-terminated/partial cancelled from 18th to 23rd September, 2023:

Cancellation

· Train No. 09107 Pratapnagar – Ekta Nagar Special

· Train No. 09108 Ekta Nagar – Pratapnagar Special

· Train No. 09109 Pratapnagar – Ekta Nagar Special

· Train No. 09110 Ekta Nagar – Pratapnagar Special

· Train No. 09113 Pratapnagar – Ekta Nagar Special

· Train No. 09114 Ekta Nagar – Pratapnagar Special

· Train No. 20947 Ahmedabad – Ekta Nagar Jan Shatabdi Express

· Train No. 20950 Ekta Nagar – Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdi Express

Short-Termination

· Train No. 12927 Dadar – Ekta Nagar Superfast Express will short terminate at Vadodara.

Partial Cancellation

· Train No. 12928 Ekta Nagar – Dadar Superfast Express will remain partially cancelled between Ekta Nagar and Vadodara.

