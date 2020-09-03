IPS shuffle: Rajnish Sheth appointed as new DG of Anti-Corruption Bureau

In a major reshuffle, a day after the conclusion of the 10-day Ganeshotsav, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred around 50 IPS officers. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Rajnish Sheth has been elevated to Director General (DG) rank and will be the DG, Anti-Corruption Bureau. Rashmi Shukla, ADGP, Intelligence, has been promoted as DG and will move to civil defence. Shukla will be replaced by ADGP (anti-corruption) Ashutosh Dumbre as Commissioner, State Intelligence.

The state government has separated DG (Home Guard) and Director (Civil Defence) and with this bifurcation, Shukla has been made DG (Civil Defence). Anti-Terrorist Squad ADGP Deven Bharati has been removed from the post and kept on waiting.

MIlind Bharambe, special inspector general (IG), law and order, has been appointed joint commissioner of police (crime), Mumbai, while Nashik Commissioner Vishwas Nangare-Patil is new joint CP (law and order), Mumbai, Special IG Krishna Prakash (administration) in the DG’s office as Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police. Further, Suhas Warke, special IG (Kolhapur range), has been posted as special IG (law and order, in DG’s office).

Sadanand Date, who has returned from Central deputation will be new the Commissioner of Police, Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar. The present Nagpur CP Bhushan Kumar has been posted as ADGP(traffic), the Navi Mumbai CP Sanjay Kumar as ADGP (training and special squads) and ADGP Bipin Kumar Singh (anti-corruption) as Navi Mumbai CP.

Yashaswi Yadav, special IG (coastal security) has been appointed joint CP (traffic) Mumbai, Madhukar Pandey, joint CP( traffic) as special IG (coastal security), Rajkumar Vatkar, joint CP, Navi Mumbai, as joint CP (administration) Mumbai.