5 killed, 5 injured after slab structure collapses at under-construction site in Pune

Pune: Five people were killed and five others injured after a slab structure at the basement of an under-construction site collapsed in Shastrinagar locality of Yerawada area here, police said.

Fire brigade and police personnel were engaged in rescuing those trapped under the debris, they said.

"A skeleton of steel bars meant to build a slab at the basement level of the under-construction building site collapsed late Thursday night. The incident took place when labourers were working at the site. Five people have died and five others injured in the incident," Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V), said.

He added that the injured have been rushed to hospital.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 06:58 AM IST