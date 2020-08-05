Mumbai: 5 history-sheeters held for thefts, house break-ins

The Kurar Police arrested five people for at least nine house break-ins and thefts on Tuesday. Police recovered stolen property worth about Rs 5.5 lakh including seizure of two motorcycles, jewellery, several mobile phones and some cash. The arrested accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During patrolling on July 29, a team led by assistant police inspector Somnath Gharge intercepted two men, Mohsin Shaikh, 22 and Pradip Yadav, 21, on a motorcycle. When asked to produce the vehicle documents, they were unable to and upon a background check, it was revealed that the duo were wanted in a theft case at Amboli police station, following which they were arrested.

They were produced in court and sent to police custody. During investigation, their call data records were sought and names of their accomplices were recorded. Probe revealed that their accomplices-- Krishna Rana, 19, Shubham Bamne, 18 and Ganesh Kaunder, 19 used to commit house break-ins and thefts, taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown and the fact that people have left the city to go to their hometowns.

Acting on a tip-off, the trio was arrested from Amboli, Jogeshwari and booked under relevant sections of the IPC. During the arrest, police recovered the stolen items like gold jewellery, mobiles, laptop and cash worth Rs 4.5 lakh along with two motorcycles worth over Rs 1 lakh, making a total seizure of Rs 5.5 lakh.

The arrested accused have cases registered against them at various suburban police stations with crimes ranging to the likes of theft, house break-ins, voluntary hurt among others.