5 ‘doctors’ with only basic schooling held in Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday arrested five bogus doctors from Nagpada and Byculla area, for practising without any medical degree or licence. These alleged doctors, posted their advertisements in public places such as toilets, railway stations assuring to cure all sorts of sexual diseases and problems. These doctors were found practising with fake degrees, which actually belong to another doctor.

Crime branch unit 3 learnt about these fake doctors who were practising without any mandatory certification. The crime branch officers then began investigating and sent bogus customers to verify their claims and qualifications. After the preliminary verification, crime branch team along with the BMC’s health officer raided the five premises where they practised. Meanwhile, the team also took the 'doctors' into custody. The bogus doctors have been identified as, Shamsher Shaikh, (38), Anwar Hussain (45) Naim Shaikh (40), Nawab Hussain (36) and Rizwanuddin Banjara (35).

All these doctors are holders of Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS). But even these degrees were in the name of different doctors, acting as imposters. Crime branch team then booked all these under Indian Penal Code sections of cheating by personation (419), cheating (420) and under the sections of Maharashtra Medical Council Act.

According to Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police, crime, these fake doctors have not studied beyond high school. "Four of them have educational qualification from seventh to class 12th, while one of them has no qualification at all. We also seized medicines, herbs and ash from the accused."

Crime branch recovered form one accused, Naim Shaikh, a BHMS degree in the name of a doctor Sayyad Jafari. Interestingly, a copy of the degree of this doctor was recovered two years ago from another bogus doctor in Chembur. Jafari was made an accused in that case. Crime branch team is now on the look out for Jafari.