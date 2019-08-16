4th accused held in Kolhapur auto driver suicide case

Kolhapur: Fed up of being harassed by private money lenders, an autorickshaw driver, Ramesh Pandurang Patil, 42, had committed suicide in Kolhapur on August 2. Karveer Police had arrested three people in the case after Patil's wife had filed a complaint the following day.

On Wednesday, they arrested the fourth suspect, Uttam Mahadev Gongane, and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. Gongane, a resident of Pachgaon, was already in police custody on a charge of attempted murder.

According to police sources, Patil, a resident of Magdum Colony in Pachgaon, had borrowed Rs 30,000 at 30 per cent interest, for his daughter's wedding.

He had returned some of the money, but the accused kept pestering him for repayment of the remainder of the loan. The constant harassment allegedly drove Patil to suicide, said the police.

On Wednesday, with Gongane's arrest, the fourth accused was held after his involvement was seen during the investigation. Gongane, who was already in jail on charges of attempt to murder, was taken into custody from Bindu Chowk jail.

Patil, who hanged himself in his house, had left behind a note mentioning the names of the four men who were threatening and harassing him.