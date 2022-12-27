e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai49-yr-old Thane woman takes own life by jumping off 12th floor

49-yr-old Thane woman takes own life by jumping off 12th floor

A 49-year-old woman from Thane died by suicide on Monday morning by jumping from the 12th floor of Hiranandani Estate. The Kasarvadavli police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 01:36 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Thane: A 49-year-old woman from Thane died by suicide on Monday morning by jumping from the 12th floor of Hiranandani Estate. The Kasarvadavli police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.

The neighbours of the deceased woman said that she was mentally disturbed and had attempted death by suicide in the past, too.

Senior Police Inspector from Kasarvadavli police station, Rajesh Babshetty said, “At around 11am we received a call from the security of a Hiranandani Estate building in Thane. We reached the spot and found the woman lying in a pool of blood. She has been identified as Nitu Singhvi. Preliminary enquiry has revealed that she was mentally disturbed. On Sunday, her daughter came to her place and both had an argument. After the fight, Mrs Singhvi went to the window of her flat and jumped to her death.”

Mr Babshetty further said, “We spoke to a few neighbours of Mrs Singhvi and they told us that she used to get into fights with her family over small issues. They said that there is no foul play, and accordingly we have registered an accidental death report.”

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank Fraud case: CBI sacks Dhoot after the Kochhars; remanded in CBI custody

ICICI Bank Fraud case: CBI sacks Dhoot after the Kochhars; remanded in CBI custody

Mumbai: Panel directs insurance firm to pay Rs 7L for fire damage

Mumbai: Panel directs insurance firm to pay Rs 7L for fire damage

Palghar: Two Mahavitran techies including woman nabbed while taking Rs1L bribe

Palghar: Two Mahavitran techies including woman nabbed while taking Rs1L bribe

49-yr-old Thane woman takes own life by jumping off 12th floor

49-yr-old Thane woman takes own life by jumping off 12th floor

Mira-Bhayandar: 6 held for duping Vizag jobseeker of Rs13L

Mira-Bhayandar: 6 held for duping Vizag jobseeker of Rs13L